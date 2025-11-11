Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling
Indian police are investigating a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, invoking anti-terrorism laws after eight people were killed and 20 injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises justice for the victims. The attack's investigation is ongoing, with a focus on identifying the perpetrators.
In a significant tragedy, Delhi faced a grave incident on Monday when a car blast occurred near the historic Red Fort, leading to eight fatalities and injuring 20 people. The Indian authorities are treating it as a terrorism act and have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with investigations in full swing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Bhutan, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, affirming that every possible measure will be employed to identify and bring the culprits to justice. The explosion marks the first such incident in the heavily secured city since 2011.
Forensic teams are meticulously combing through the details at the scene, which remains cordoned off by authorities. Meanwhile, an operation is underway to track the owner of the explosive-laden vehicle. The Defence Minister has assured a swift and transparent investigative process to ensure public confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
