Left Menu

Border Security Chiefs of India and Nepal Convene Amid Rising Tensions

India and Nepal's security chiefs engage in border talks to address trans-border crimes and intelligence sharing. The SSB and APF meet following protests in Kathmandu to strengthen border management practices. Key discussions focus on crime prevention and efficient information channels at the Indo-Nepal border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:17 IST
Border Security Chiefs of India and Nepal Convene Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heads of India's and Nepal's security forces are set to engage in annual border discussions starting Wednesday, focusing on trans-frontier crime reduction and real-time intelligence sharing.

Marking the first high-level meeting since violent protests in Kathmandu, the Sashastra Seema Bal and Nepal's Armed Police Force will participate in the 9th annual coordination meeting, scheduled for November 12-14.

Led by SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal and APF Inspector General Raju Aryal, the meeting aims to enhance mechanisms for joint crime prevention, streamline real-time information exchange, and fortify border management to maintain peace along the Indo-Nepal frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Creating Affordable Home Care for Seniors: A Call to Action

Creating Affordable Home Care for Seniors: A Call to Action

 India
2
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi

Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi

 India
3
Suicide blast outside court kills 12 people in Islamabad, says state-run Pakistan TV.

Suicide blast outside court kills 12 people in Islamabad, says state-run Pak...

 Global
4
Bengal's ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in school jobs scam, released from judicial custody on bail after 3 yrs.

Bengal's ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in school jobs sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025