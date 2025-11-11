Border Security Chiefs of India and Nepal Convene Amid Rising Tensions

Heads of India's and Nepal's security forces are set to engage in annual border discussions starting Wednesday, focusing on trans-frontier crime reduction and real-time intelligence sharing.

Marking the first high-level meeting since violent protests in Kathmandu, the Sashastra Seema Bal and Nepal's Armed Police Force will participate in the 9th annual coordination meeting, scheduled for November 12-14.

Led by SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal and APF Inspector General Raju Aryal, the meeting aims to enhance mechanisms for joint crime prevention, streamline real-time information exchange, and fortify border management to maintain peace along the Indo-Nepal frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)