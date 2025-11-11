Left Menu

Blast at Firecracker Unit Leaves Four Injured

A blast at a firecracker factory in Palode injured four women. The incident occurred around 10 am, and the injured were taken to a government hospital. Preliminary reports suggest an accidental spark caused the explosion. One woman has severe burns while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:52 IST
A firecracker manufacturing unit in Palode was the site of a devastating explosion that injured four women on Tuesday morning. Local police reported the blast occurred around 10 am.

The injured women were quickly transported to a government medical college hospital, where their conditions are being assessed. According to initial information, one woman suffers from 50% burns, while the others have lesser injuries.

Authorities believe an accidental spark led to the explosion and have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause and prevent future incidents.

