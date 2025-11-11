Blast at Firecracker Unit Leaves Four Injured
A blast at a firecracker factory in Palode injured four women. The incident occurred around 10 am, and the injured were taken to a government hospital. Preliminary reports suggest an accidental spark caused the explosion. One woman has severe burns while investigations continue.
A firecracker manufacturing unit in Palode was the site of a devastating explosion that injured four women on Tuesday morning. Local police reported the blast occurred around 10 am.
The injured women were quickly transported to a government medical college hospital, where their conditions are being assessed. According to initial information, one woman suffers from 50% burns, while the others have lesser injuries.
Authorities believe an accidental spark led to the explosion and have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause and prevent future incidents.
