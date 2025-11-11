Left Menu

Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

Officials have detained the father of a suspect involved in the Delhi blast for questioning. The arrest took place at his residence in J-K's Pulwama. The investigation aims to uncover further information regarding the suspect's activities and connections.

Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K
Officials have taken into custody the father of a suspect linked to the recent Delhi blast. The individual was detained from his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for further questioning. Authorities hope to gather more insights into the suspect's actions and his network.

The detention forms part of an ongoing investigation to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the blast. Security agencies are actively examining all possible leads to ensure public safety and bring justice.

This development follows heightened security measures across the region, aiming to prevent any potential threats related to the incident. Further details on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

