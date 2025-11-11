Amit Shah Leads High-Level Review After Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday convened critical meetings to address security concerns in the capital after a devastating blast near the Red Fort.

The morning meeting was attended by key figures like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, while other officials joined virtually to discuss the implications.

Investigative agencies are conducting an in-depth probe into the explosion, which occurred on Monday evening and resulted in multiple fatalities and the destruction of several vehicles, officials reported.