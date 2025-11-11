Amit Shah Leads High-Level Review After Red Fort Blast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings to review the security situation following a deadly blast near the Red Fort that killed 12. Top officials from various security agencies participated, focusing on a thorough investigation to understand the incident and enhance national security measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:22 IST
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday convened critical meetings to address security concerns in the capital after a devastating blast near the Red Fort.
The morning meeting was attended by key figures like Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, while other officials joined virtually to discuss the implications.
Investigative agencies are conducting an in-depth probe into the explosion, which occurred on Monday evening and resulted in multiple fatalities and the destruction of several vehicles, officials reported.
MHA hands over probe into blast near Delhi's Red Fort to National Investigation Agency (NIA): Sources.
