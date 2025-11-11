Tracing the Lethal Route: Delhi Blast Car's Journey Unveiled

Delhi Police have meticulously documented the path of the Hyundai i20 involved in a fatal explosion that resulted in at least 12 casualties. The vehicle's trail, originating from Faridabad to the capital, has been reconstructed using CCTV footage and toll plaza data, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The car embarked on its journey early Monday, eventually making its way through various sections of Delhi, culminating in a tragic detonation close to the Red Fort metro station around 6:52 pm. Initial sightings occurred near Faridabad's Asian Hospital at 7:30 am, with subsequent footage capturing its presence near Okhla by 8:20 am, and later at a Red Fort parking area.

Police are intensely examining the crucial 30-minute interval prior to the explosion while probing potential individuals in the car. The ongoing investigation involves thorough scrutiny of surveillance content across Delhi's expanse and adjacent regions to unravel every aspect of the incident and individuals connected to the vehicle throughout its journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)