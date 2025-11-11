Left Menu

Jakarta Mosque Attack: Unraveling a Lone Wolf's Motive

Indonesian police discovered seven homemade explosives at a Jakarta mosque bombing site. Four exploded, injuring 96 people. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, acted alone, police said. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover his motives. The accused was described as reclusive, with a toy weapon found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:19 IST
In a shocking incident in Jakarta, Indonesian authorities uncovered seven homemade explosive devices following a mosque bombing last week. Four of these devices detonated during Friday prayers, resulting in injuries to 96 individuals, three of whom are in serious condition, according to Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old student, has been described as a 'lone wolf' without connections to any terror networks. Although his name has not been disclosed, the police revealed he was a student at a nearby school. Investigations into his background and potential motives are currently underway.

A remote control was used to trigger the explosions, Edi stated, and during a press briefing, he depicted the suspect as a 'closed' and 'reclusive' individual. A toy weapon inscribed with unspecified details was also found at the site, furthering the mystery of the suspect's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

