Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to an alleged ISIS associate accused of trying to instigate terror in India. The accused, claiming innocence, has been detained since 2023. The bench cited compelling evidence, including the formation of a WhatsApp group similar to ISIS, to uphold the denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:24 IST
The Supreme Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of being affiliated with ISIS, emphasizing the gravity of the charges against him. The decision came amid heightened security after a bombing near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta highlighted the importance of setting a decisive tone following the recent violence. The accused's lawyer argued that no explosives were recovered and highlighted the man's disabilities, yet the Court rebutted by pointing to his digital activities and associations.

The bench acknowledged the serious allegations, including attempts to form an ISIS-like group on WhatsApp and plans to attack a military factory. The Court stipulates that, if the trial isn't concluded within two years and delays aren't the accused's fault, he may renew his bail application.

