Fatal Friendship Fallout: Indore Tragedy
A 25-year-old employee, Harsh Gupta, was killed in Indore following a dispute with friend Rishabh Mishra. The incident resulted from a conflict involving objectionable remarks and a financial disagreement. Four individuals, including Mishra, have been arrested in connection with the murder, and a case has been registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a 25-year-old employee, Harsh Gupta, was brutally killed by his friend and three other individuals.
The altercation, which escalated into violence, occurred in the Khajrana police station area on a Monday night, resulting in four arrests, authorities confirmed.
The main accused, Rishabh Mishra, along with accomplices Vijendra Singh, Aditya Jat, and Ritul Mishra, reportedly attacked Gupta with an iron rod following a dispute over Gupta's comments and financial disagreements. A murder investigation is underway.
