Left Menu

Fatal Friendship Fallout: Indore Tragedy

A 25-year-old employee, Harsh Gupta, was killed in Indore following a dispute with friend Rishabh Mishra. The incident resulted from a conflict involving objectionable remarks and a financial disagreement. Four individuals, including Mishra, have been arrested in connection with the murder, and a case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:40 IST
Fatal Friendship Fallout: Indore Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a 25-year-old employee, Harsh Gupta, was brutally killed by his friend and three other individuals.

The altercation, which escalated into violence, occurred in the Khajrana police station area on a Monday night, resulting in four arrests, authorities confirmed.

The main accused, Rishabh Mishra, along with accomplices Vijendra Singh, Aditya Jat, and Ritul Mishra, reportedly attacked Gupta with an iron rod following a dispute over Gupta's comments and financial disagreements. A murder investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025