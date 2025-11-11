Gaza's Future: Partitions, Plans, and Prospects

Gaza is on the brink of a prolonged de facto partition as conflicting interests thwart the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resolve hostilities. According to multiple sources, the effort to advance the peace plan has stalled, raising concerns over prolonged separation.

The first phase of the plan, effective since October 10, saw Israel controlling over half of Gaza's territory, including strategic urban areas. The failed advancement of the subsequent stages could entrench the divide, leading to humanitarian challenges exacerbated by the halted reconstruction efforts.

Despite some progress, uncertainties remain. The U.S., while proposing model zones in Israeli areas, faces hesitance from international stakeholders. The proposed multinational security force and transitional governance face substantial obstacles, keeping Gaza's future shrouded in ambiguity.