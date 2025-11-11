Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests Shake Sabarimala Gold Heist Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu as part of the Sabarimala temple gold theft probe. Accused in the disappearance of gold from the sacred site's fixtures, Vasu's arrest is a significant development in the high-profile investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:34 IST
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of gold from Kerala's Sabarimala temple has made a significant arrest. On Tuesday, former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu was detained, sources reveal.

Vasu, who has previously held the position of Commissioner of the TDB, was apprehended post-interrogation, indicating his alleged involvement. His proximity to state government leaders marks this as one of the high-profile arrests in the ongoing investigation.

The Kerala High Court continues to supervise the SIT's efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding the missing gold, previously embedded in the sacred door frames of the sreekovil. Alongside Vasu, key suspects including Unnikrishnan Potty have been taken into custody, highlighting the developments in this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

