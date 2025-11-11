Left Menu

Goa Cash-for-Job Scam: Demand for Judicial Probe Grows

The Goa Congress has called for a judicial inquiry into a cash-for-job scam involving a state minister. Allegations by Puja Naik, a key figure in the case, claim the minister's involvement. Opposition criticizes the government for lack of action, urging thorough investigation to regain public trust.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:43 IST
The Goa Congress has intensified its demand for a judicial inquiry into the cash-for-job scam allegedly involving a state minister, asserting that the government led by Pramod Sawant is shielding those involved.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao stated that Puja Naik, previously arrested in connection with the scam, implicated a minister in her past statements. However, this accusation was omitted in the official chargesheet.

Citing public distrust towards the police, Alemao advocated for a high-level judicial probe. Naik's recent social media allegations point to a minister and others profiteering from the scam, prompting demands for stern action by investigative agencies.

