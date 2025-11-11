Goa Cash-for-Job Scam: Demand for Judicial Probe Grows

The Goa Congress has intensified its demand for a judicial inquiry into the cash-for-job scam allegedly involving a state minister, asserting that the government led by Pramod Sawant is shielding those involved.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao stated that Puja Naik, previously arrested in connection with the scam, implicated a minister in her past statements. However, this accusation was omitted in the official chargesheet.

Citing public distrust towards the police, Alemao advocated for a high-level judicial probe. Naik's recent social media allegations point to a minister and others profiteering from the scam, prompting demands for stern action by investigative agencies.

