India Must Build Agile Tech Ecosystems to Lead Global Defence Innovation: Raksha Mantri

In a bold vision for India’s technological future, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh called for a decisive shift from being a consumer of defence technologies to becoming a global creator and leader in innovation. Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Delhi Defence Dialogue, hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) on November 11, 2025, he outlined a strategic blueprint to harness emerging technologies for robust defence capability development.

Creating Ecosystems for Innovation, Not Just Acquiring Technology

Rajnath Singh asserted that while acquiring advanced technology is important, India’s true strength will emerge from building systems and ecosystems where such innovations can organically thrive. “If our foundations are strong, our institutions agile, our minds open, and our collaboration seamless, then every new technological wave will not overwhelm us. It will propel us,” he stated.

He advocated for an environment that promotes speed, agility, collaboration, and continuous learning — from the laboratories to the frontline. According to him, defence advancement is no longer confined to manufacturing weapon systems but includes integrating cutting-edge digital capabilities into every aspect of national security.

Technology as a National Capacity, Not Just a Tool

Rajnath Singh elaborated that the strength of technology lies not merely in devices and algorithms, but in its ability to transform every process — from planning to logistics and combat management. He emphasised the need for agile, adaptive, and anticipatory institutions that are empowered by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, swarm technology, and autonomous systems.

“Quick internal processes and robust human and institutional capacities are essential,” he said, warning that high-tech tools will be ineffective without systems that can absorb and operationalise them efficiently. He called attention to the invisible layers of defence preparedness — secure data architectures, encrypted networks, interoperable databases, and automated maintenance systems — that play a vital role in readiness and resilience.

Strengthening Indigenous Innovation and Institutional Synergy

The Raksha Mantri commended the synergy among the DRDO, Armed Forces, Indian industry, and academia, which has created a “virtuous cycle” of research, testing, feedback, and refinement. He cited the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) as successful models supporting young innovators and startups contributing to national defence.

He called on the nation to move beyond mere replication of global technologies and instead nurture a home-grown culture of innovation that tolerates failure and celebrates breakthroughs. “Technology leadership does not emerge from isolated brilliance; it grows from a national ecosystem that rewards ideas,” he noted.

From Aatmanirbharta to Digital Sovereignty

Highlighting the Government’s push toward self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta), Rajnath Singh stated that India must extend this mission beyond hardware to achieve true digital sovereignty. This includes ownership and control over the software, algorithms, and semiconductor chips that power modern defence platforms.

“Strategic autonomy will come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware,” he declared, advocating the development of secure Indian software stacks, domestic AI models trained on Indian datasets, and trusted semiconductor supply chains.

He also made a passionate appeal for ethical and responsible use of defence technologies, urging India to lead the global discourse on the humane use of emerging military tools.

Optimising Resources Through Data and Procurement Reform

Rajnath Singh stressed that technology must be viewed not only as a force multiplier, but also as a resource optimiser. He urged the Armed Forces to use data analytics in capital procurement processes to make informed decisions that account for lifecycle costs, not just acquisition costs.

Referring to practices in advanced defence economies, he revealed that Indian procurement will soon begin assessing sustainability and maintenance costs from the very beginning of every proposal.

Learning from Global Best Practices

Rajnath Singh encouraged the Services to look beyond equipment and adopt best global practices in training, logistics, and systems management. “It is far better to import best practices than to import the best equipment,” he said, stressing the need for transparent, adaptable, and robust processes that make excellence repeatable and locally produced.

He invited MP-IDSA to play a pivotal role in researching, documenting, and facilitating the adoption of global military standards tailored to India’s unique strategic context.

A Nation Mourns, A Nation Moves Forward

At the beginning of his address, Shri Rajnath Singh offered condolences for the tragic accident that occurred in Delhi on November 10, 2025. He assured the nation of a swift and thorough investigation by central agencies and reiterated that justice would be served.

Distinguished Audience and Vision Ahead

The address was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, DG of MP-IDSA Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, foreign envoys, and senior civil and military officials. The Delhi Defence Dialogue serves as a platform to ideate and strategise India’s defence trajectory in the age of disruptive technologies.

As India aims to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Rajnath Singh’s speech laid down a roadmap where India’s defence innovations are not only indigenous but globally influential — powered by collaboration, guided by ethics, and embedded within a future-ready national ecosystem.