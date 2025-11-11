Partha Chatterjee's Return: A Journey of Justice and Hope

Partha Chatterjee, the former West Bengal minister, marked a significant moment as he walked out of custody after over three years, expressing his faith in 'truth's victory' and seeking justice from his constituents. Arrested on July 23, 2022, for his alleged involvement in the school jobs recruitment scam, Chatterjee vowed to return to the people who had elected him five times for accountability.

Emerging from a hospital on the EM Bypass in a wheelchair, Chatterjee was met with enthusiastic chants from supporters who gathered early to witness his release. The suspended TMC MLA stated that the initial step of his legal journey showed that truth had prevailed and expected further victories in the coming days. Despite the overwhelming support, Chatterjee refrained from speaking to the media, instead signaling his intent to remain reserved.

After his release, Chatterjee proceeded to his residence in Naktala, flanked by relatives and supporters. His return was emotionally charged as he reunited with family members and paid tribute to his late uncle, lyricist Shibdas Bandyopadhyay. The Supreme Court's earlier direction paved the way for his release, following partial witness deposition in the CBI case. Chatterjee, embroiled in the cash-for-school jobs controversy, continues to be a focal point in West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)