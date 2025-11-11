Teen's Bidi Denial Rage: A Stabbing Incident in East Delhi

A teenage boy in East Delhi allegedly attacked a man over a bidi refusal, leading to a shocking stabbing incident. The 16-year-old, reportedly high on marijuana, confronted Krishna Sahani, resulting in the attack.

Emergency services discovered Sahani with serious wounds, promptly rushing him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Medical professionals successfully stabilized his condition following prompt intervention.

Authorities apprehended the suspect in Sanjay Lake Garden, where he was found in possession of a blood-stained knife. Investigations reveal the boy to be a school dropout and habitual drug user, confessing to the crime after an argument with the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)