Teen's Bidi Denial Rage: A Stabbing Incident in East Delhi
A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in East Delhi after the latter refused to give him a bidi. The victim, Krishna Sahani, survived after being treated in a hospital. The assailant, a habitual drug user, was high on marijuana during the attack.
- Country:
- India
A teenage boy in East Delhi allegedly attacked a man over a bidi refusal, leading to a shocking stabbing incident. The 16-year-old, reportedly high on marijuana, confronted Krishna Sahani, resulting in the attack.
Emergency services discovered Sahani with serious wounds, promptly rushing him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Medical professionals successfully stabilized his condition following prompt intervention.
Authorities apprehended the suspect in Sanjay Lake Garden, where he was found in possession of a blood-stained knife. Investigations reveal the boy to be a school dropout and habitual drug user, confessing to the crime after an argument with the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosive Incident Near Red Fort Raises National Security Alarms
Six Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Cyber Crime Branch Dismantles International Fraud Syndicate
Dramatic End for Notorious Criminals in UP Police Encounter
DC Studios Unveils True-Crime Series 'DC Crime' with Superman Spin