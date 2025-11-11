Thamsanqa Ntuli Champions Ethical Leadership and Safety Strategy in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for a renewed culture of ethical leadership, integrity, and accountability as the foundation of effective governance and safer communities. Speaking in his capacity as the Executive Authority of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Ntuli addressed a two-day strategic planning session in Richards Bay, held from 10 to 11 November 2025, where he outlined a roadmap to strengthen the province’s fight against crime and promote transparent public service.

Ethical Leadership as a Cornerstone of Governance

A central theme of the session was Ethical Leadership in the Public Sector, a presentation aimed at revitalising values of honesty, service, and responsibility within government departments. The discussion emphasised that ethical governance is critical to ensuring that state institutions remain trusted, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people.

Premier Ntuli stressed that ethical conduct among public officials is not merely aspirational but essential for restoring public confidence.

“A professional and ethical public service is the foundation of public confidence. When leaders serve with integrity, communities respond with trust and cooperation,” said Ntuli.

He urged all departmental staff to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability, adding that leadership rooted in honesty and transparency is vital to achieving peace, stability, and sustainable development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Strategic Alignment to National and Provincial Goals

The planning session brought together senior managers, strategic partners, and key stakeholders, who worked to evaluate the department’s performance and chart a path toward greater alignment with national safety and development priorities.

Premier Ntuli outlined a vision focused on intelligence-driven, community-led interventions that address crime from its root causes. He urged departments to embrace anticipatory thinking — identifying potential threats before they escalate and designing data-informed, evidence-based responses.

“Our mission is to build safer communities through integrated, intelligence-driven, and community-led interventions. We must ensure that our policies are not only visionary but actionable, measurable, and sustainable,” he said.

The Premier emphasised the importance of interdepartmental cooperation, noting that collaboration between the Department of Community Safety, law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and civic groups is critical for creating a unified front against crime.

Diagnostic Review and Turnaround Strategy

Acting Head of Department Nokuthula Khanyile delivered a detailed diagnostic analysis of the department’s operational landscape, identifying bottlenecks and proposing a turnaround strategy aimed at improving efficiency and accountability.

Her presentation called for data-driven decision-making, improved coordination between strategic and operational teams, and greater community involvement in safety initiatives. Khanyile underscored that empowering local structures and residents to actively participate in safety programmes could dramatically improve crime prevention outcomes.

Throughout the two-day workshop, officials examined crime trends, reviewed performance metrics, and discussed innovative approaches to community policing and safety technology integration. The collective discussions culminated in a renewed roadmap focused on governance reform, proactive engagement, and measurable impact.

Building a Safer, Ethical KwaZulu-Natal

The strategic session reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ethical governance, foresight, and collaboration as key drivers of a safer KwaZulu-Natal. Premier Ntuli reiterated that lasting change requires not only strong institutions but also a shared moral vision between leaders and citizens.

“Our vision is clear — a KwaZulu-Natal where every citizen feels safe, protected, and empowered. This requires dedication, partnership, and a shared commitment to act,” the Premier concluded.

The Premier’s message sets a clear tone for the province’s governance agenda going forward — one grounded in moral leadership, accountability, and collective responsibility, ensuring that KwaZulu-Natal continues to advance toward a future defined by safety, stability, and integrity.