Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

Muslim organizations expressed concern over a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, urging a thorough investigation. They emphasized the need for a transparent probe and accountability for security lapses. At least 12 people died in what might be a terror act. The case is now with the National Investigation Agency.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:20 IST
Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi
  • India

In a significant development, prominent Muslim organizations have raised concerns over Monday's explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, citing potential security lapses. They have urged the government for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident, which claimed multiple lives.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, through its president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, expressed grief and stressed the need for a transparent and unbiased probe to determine whether the blast was accidental or a terrorist act, which raises questions about national security.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Syed Sadatullah Husaini echoed these sentiments, demanding accountability, compensation for victims, and condemning the spread of misinformation. The NIA has taken over the investigation following potential terror links, emphasizing the urgency of the case.

