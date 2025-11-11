Terror Web Unveiled: Female Doctor Linked to JeM's Radical Wing

In a significant development, security forces have arrested a woman doctor linked to an inter-state terror module, as revealed by preliminary investigations. The module is part of the newly formed Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an arm of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials stated.

Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, reportedly in her mid-30s and affiliated with Al-Falah university, was detained on charges of being involved with JeM's female recruitment agenda in India. Authorities allege her connections to handlers in Pakistan, tasked with recruiting women for terror-related activities.

Jamaat-ul-Mominaat's rise marks a strategic shift by JeM to incorporate women into its operations, mimicking tactics by groups like ISIS. This trend has spurred local law enforcement and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts against radicalization, especially within educational institutions in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)