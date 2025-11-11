Terror Web Unveiled: Female Doctor Linked to JeM's Radical Wing
A female doctor has been apprehended as part of an inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed's new women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat. The arrest sheds light on growing radicalization concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, especially among females, fueled by teachings that diverge from the region's Sufi traditions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, security forces have arrested a woman doctor linked to an inter-state terror module, as revealed by preliminary investigations. The module is part of the newly formed Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, an arm of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials stated.
Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, reportedly in her mid-30s and affiliated with Al-Falah university, was detained on charges of being involved with JeM's female recruitment agenda in India. Authorities allege her connections to handlers in Pakistan, tasked with recruiting women for terror-related activities.
Jamaat-ul-Mominaat's rise marks a strategic shift by JeM to incorporate women into its operations, mimicking tactics by groups like ISIS. This trend has spurred local law enforcement and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts against radicalization, especially within educational institutions in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Promotes Peace and Rehabilitation in Kashmir
Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk
Jammu & Kashmir Defeat Delhi in Historic Ranji Triumph
Locker Crackdown: Unveiling Secrets of Kashmir's Medical Institutions
Police Crackdown: Kashmir Separatist Network Under Siege