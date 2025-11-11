Steenhuisen Calls Bees “Farmers of the Sky” as South Africa Boosts Beekeeping Industry

South Africa’s Agriculture Minister, John Steenhuisen, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s beekeeping industry, calling honeybees “the farmers of the sky” — silent workers whose pollination ensures the nation’s food security, supports rural livelihoods, and sustains biodiversity.

Speaking at the Beekeeping Awareness Field Day held at Oude Raapkraal in Westlake, Cape Town, Steenhuisen highlighted the often-overlooked role bees play in sustaining agriculture beyond honey production.

“They do not use tractors or ploughs, yet their work ensures that nearly 75% of our food crops bear fruit. In South Africa alone, bee pollination contributes more than R10 billion annually to agriculture,” he said.

Bees and Food Security: A National Priority

Steenhuisen described beekeeping as an essential part of the agricultural ecosystem, contributing directly to food security, income generation, and economic development. From small-scale beekeepers to large commercial farmers, the sector provides employment opportunities across the value chain, including crop pollination, honey production, and wax processing.

Bees are officially recognised under the Animal Improvement Act (Act No. 62 of 1998) as agricultural animals — underscoring their critical role in achieving national goals such as increased production, improved food and nutrition security, biosecurity, and access to local and export markets.

However, the Minister cautioned that South Africa’s bee populations face growing threats from habitat destruction, pesticide misuse, invasive pests, and the impacts of drought.

“When the land stops flowering, bees go hungry, colonies weaken, and honey yields decline,” Steenhuisen warned.

He urged farmers, schools, and communities to establish bee-friendly gardens using indigenous flowering plants, fruit trees, and wildflowers. “Imagine if every farm, school, and roadside became a bee garden — we would create corridors of life and abundance across our country,” he said.

Protecting Pollinators Through Responsible Farming

Steenhuisen also addressed the dangers of irresponsible pesticide use, noting that spraying during blooming seasons can devastate bee colonies. He announced that the department is reinforcing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches to encourage safer agricultural practices.

“Farmers and beekeepers must work hand in hand — communicating before spraying and using less toxic options. Protecting bees protects our food system,” he stressed.

Building South Africa’s Honey Value Chain

Beyond pollination, the Minister emphasized the growing economic potential of honey production. South Africa currently produces between 2,000 and 2,500 tons of honey per year but consumes nearly twice that amount, relying heavily on imports.

“More than 80% of our imported honey comes from China, with additional imports from Zambia, India, Poland, and Yemen,” Steenhuisen said. “This dependency exposes us to poor-quality and sometimes adulterated products entering our markets.”

To combat honey fraud and mislabelling, the Department of Agriculture’s Inspection Services will launch a new nationwide operation in December to remove counterfeit products from retail shelves.

“These interventions are part of our broader effort to protect consumers and strengthen local producers,” Steenhuisen explained. “By investing in local beekeepers, honey processors, and cooperatives, we can turn this sector into a robust value chain that supports rural employment, exports, and food authenticity.”

Strengthening Research, Innovation, and Biosecurity

The government is also advancing scientific research and policy frameworks to sustain and protect the beekeeping sector. Key initiatives underway include:

Development of a National Beekeeping/Apiculture Strategy for South Africa.

Implementation of an American Foulbrood (AFB) Management and Response Strategy.

Formulation of a Bee Forage Strategy to enhance floral resources and habitats.

Finalisation of the Residue Monitoring Plan for honey exports to the EU.

Establishment of the Honey Value Chain Round-Table Forum.

Revitalisation of the bilateral engagement platform between the Department of Agriculture and the South African Bee Industry Organisation (SABIO).

Accreditation of laboratories for testing honey for disease and chemical residues.

In addition, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) has been commissioned to conduct a nationwide survey on AFB in honeybee colonies to protect pollination services and ensure sustainable beekeeping practices.

“Our task is clear — to protect pollinators, nurture our beekeepers, and build a sustainable honey industry that South Africans can be proud of,” Steenhuisen declared.

The Sound of Life and Hope

Steenhuisen concluded his address with a call for unity between farmers, scientists, and the public to preserve South Africa’s bee populations.

“Together, we can ensure that the hum of the honeybee continues to be the sound of life, abundance, and hope for generations to come.”

The government’s renewed focus on apiculture not only seeks to protect a keystone species but also represents a broader commitment to sustainable agriculture, rural development, and biodiversity conservation — ensuring that the “farmers of the sky” continue to pollinate prosperity across the land.