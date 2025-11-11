Northern Army Commander's Strategic Review of Kashmir’s Defense Line
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma assessed the anti-infiltration grid and readiness of forces along the Line of Control in north Kashmir. He reviewed the advanced surveillance systems and praised the troops for their professionalism and readiness, asserting the army's commitment to national defense.
The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, conducted a thorough review of the anti-infiltration grid and the operational capabilities of forces stationed along the Line of Control in north Kashmir, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma was updated on the latest advancements in surveillance technology and the implementation of next-generation systems aimed at fortifying border security. These technological upgrades play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of national defense.
The commander commended the troops for their professionalism and exemplary readiness in the face of emerging security threats. His visit underscores the army's continuous commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders and ensuring operational excellence.
