Swift Response Saves Thane Court Building from Blaze
A fire broke out in the storeroom of Thane district court due to a suspected electrical short circuit. Quick response from firefighters and civic officials ensured no injuries. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, and court operations resumed shortly afterward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:26 IST
A fire erupted in the storeroom of the Thane district court's extended building on Tuesday morning, resulting in no reported injuries, according to civic authorities.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received the alert at 11:19 am, promptly deploying response teams to the site.
The fire likely stemmed from an electrical short circuit, impacting documents and wiring on the first floor. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, allowing court operations to resume shortly after.
