Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the Election Commission of India has quietly amended rules for appointing Booth-Level Agents in West Bengal. TMC claims the changes favor the BJP by allowing agents from any assembly constituency. They accuse the ECI of facilitating BJP's political convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:31 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious concerns over what it describes as 'quiet' amendments by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the rules regarding Booth-Level Agents (BLA). TMC argues this change occurred during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in West Bengal.

According to the TMC, the ECI's updated guideline allows the appointment of BLAs from any registered elector within the same Assembly Constituency if a BLA is unavailable from the same part of the electoral roll. This has prompted the party to question the motives behind the amendment, especially since Booth Level Officers must be sourced from local booths or polling stations.

The TMC alleges this alteration aids the BJP, claiming the ruling party faces difficulties in finding local agents. They further criticized the ECI, suggesting the Commission operates under the influence of the BJP, aligning changes for the party's benefit. The TMC connected these changes to appointments made in the Election Commission, implying political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

