International Collaboration Unravels Nigeria’s Largest Cocaine Seizure

A collaborative international effort is underway as Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency partners with U.S. and British authorities to investigate a massive $235 million cocaine shipment seized at Lagos' Tincan Port. This significant haul is reportedly one of the largest in Nigeria's history.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed that the 1,000 kg of cocaine was discovered in an empty container at a local terminal. Alerted by terminal operators, the NDLEA, along with other port security agencies, conducted a search that confirmed the substance was cocaine. The formal handover of the drugs to the NDLEA occurred after testing was completed.

In response to this discovery, the Nigerian government invited the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) to join the investigation. NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa emphasized the importance of the international collaboration in leaving no stone unturned and ensuring the masterminds behind this enormous drug shipment are held accountable, regardless of their global locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)