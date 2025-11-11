Security Heightened for Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra After Arrest and Blast
Security for the Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra has been intensified following a recent arrest linked to a terror module and a blast in Delhi. Authorities added more personnel and equipment to ensure safety. Additionally, a tragic accident claimed the life of a participant on the Palwal route.
Increased security measures have been implemented for the Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra amid heightened tensions following the apprehension of a terror operative and an explosion in Delhi. Subsequently, additional security personnel, a bomb disposal squad, and jammers were deployed as the procession traverses through Palwal.
The Superintendent of Police in Palwal, Varun Singla, confirmed an increase of 200 security personnel, along with dedicated search operations and routine checks to ensure the safety of the procession participants and the public.
Tragically, the event was overshadowed by the death of a 35-year-old participant, Subhash, from Rishikesh, who was killed in a crane accident on the Palwal highway. Authorities continue to maintain strict security and surveillance along the route.
