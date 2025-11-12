Curtains Close on Rohit Godara Gang Members in Gurugram's Operation Trackdown

Gurugram police have successfully detained two pivotal figures of the Rohit Godara gang under their ongoing 'Operation Trackdown' initiative. Identified as Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, both hail from Saidpur village in Narnaul district and were fugitives for 11 months.

The duo, implicated in a murder attempt on rival Amit at Narnaul court in December 2024, had evaded capture through frequent relocations. However, sustained technical surveillance and intelligence led to their arrest on November 9, with the Special Task Force playing a crucial role.

Sanjay and Naresh, facing multiple serious charges including organised crime and attempted murder, are part of 209 hardcore criminals arrested since the operation's inception. On November 10 alone, authorities arrested 48 hardcore criminals, reflecting the operation's impact in Haryana.