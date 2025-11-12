Curtains Close on Rohit Godara Gang Members in Gurugram's Operation Trackdown
Gurugram police, as part of 'Operation Trackdown,' have apprehended two members of the Rohit Godara gang. The suspects, Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, had been eluding authorities after an attempted murder in December 2024. The taskforce utilized technical surveillance to capture them.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram police have successfully detained two pivotal figures of the Rohit Godara gang under their ongoing 'Operation Trackdown' initiative. Identified as Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, both hail from Saidpur village in Narnaul district and were fugitives for 11 months.
The duo, implicated in a murder attempt on rival Amit at Narnaul court in December 2024, had evaded capture through frequent relocations. However, sustained technical surveillance and intelligence led to their arrest on November 9, with the Special Task Force playing a crucial role.
Sanjay and Naresh, facing multiple serious charges including organised crime and attempted murder, are part of 209 hardcore criminals arrested since the operation's inception. On November 10 alone, authorities arrested 48 hardcore criminals, reflecting the operation's impact in Haryana.
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Rs 58 Crore Digital Arrest Scam: An International Cyber Investigation
Security Heightened for Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra After Arrest and Blast
Battle of the Bands: The Arrest of Russian Street Singer Diana Loginova
Railway Engineers Seek Pre-Arrest Bail in Fatal Mumbra Accident Case
High-Profile Sabarimala Gold Theft Arrests Rock Kerala