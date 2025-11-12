High Court Orders Advocate Vikram Singh's Immediate Release

The Supreme Court has issued an order for the immediate release of advocate Vikram Singh, apprehended by the Gurgaon police's Special Task Force related to a murder investigation. Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, took this decision following representations by senior advocate Vikas Singh.

Vikram Singh was allegedly arrested on October 31 without the necessary documentation or witnesses, infringing Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution. Singh's arrest is questioned as retaliatory for his prior legal interventions concerning alleged custodial assault cases.

The court has mandated Singh's release upon furnishing a Rs 10,000 bail bond and has scheduled a further hearing next Wednesday. The Supreme Court Registrar is tasked with ensuring execution of the order to the Gurgaon police commissioner for immediate compliance.

