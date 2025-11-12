Tensions Flare: Thailand Demands Apology from Cambodia Over Landmines

Amid escalating tensions, Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting new landmines that injured Thai soldiers along their disputed border, according to a foreign ministry official. This accusation follows the suspension of a ceasefire pact facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite Cambodia's denial of the allegations, and claims of working with Thailand under the truce agreement, the Thai government insists on an apology. During July's conflict, fatal clashes resulted in casualties and widespread displacement. These latest incidents have reignited the long-standing border dispute between the neighboring Southeast Asian nations.

With historical sovereignty contestation along their 817-km land border, first outlined by French colonial maps, both nations face ongoing challenges in maintaining peace. Reuters reports that expert analysis has suggested the recent mine blast areas to have been recently disturbed.