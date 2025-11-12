Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

In a significant crackdown, Assam Police have arrested five people for allegedly disseminating 'offensive and inflammatory' content online. These arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the recent high-intensity blast in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives and injured several individuals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam would maintain a stringent approach towards the misuse of social media platforms, particularly when used to incite communal hatred or glorify acts of terror. Sarma identified the arrested individuals as Mattiur Rahman, Hassam Ali, Abdul Latif, Wajhul Kamal, and Nur Amin Ahmed.

Additionally, a retired school principal was detained in Cachar for allegedly making objectionable comments with the intent to politicize the blast. Authorities reiterated their commitment to swiftly counter any attempts to exploit such tragedies for propagandist purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)