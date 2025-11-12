Left Menu

Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

Five individuals in Assam were arrested for allegedly spreading offensive content online related to a recent Delhi blast. The state police emphasized swift actions against social media misuse aimed at promoting hatred or terror. A retired educator was also detained for posting politicized remarks on the incident.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:12 IST
In a significant crackdown, Assam Police have arrested five people for allegedly disseminating 'offensive and inflammatory' content online. These arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the recent high-intensity blast in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives and injured several individuals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam would maintain a stringent approach towards the misuse of social media platforms, particularly when used to incite communal hatred or glorify acts of terror. Sarma identified the arrested individuals as Mattiur Rahman, Hassam Ali, Abdul Latif, Wajhul Kamal, and Nur Amin Ahmed.

Additionally, a retired school principal was detained in Cachar for allegedly making objectionable comments with the intent to politicize the blast. Authorities reiterated their commitment to swiftly counter any attempts to exploit such tragedies for propagandist purposes.

