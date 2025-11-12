Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, has issued a statement distancing itself from two of its doctors linked to an investigation following a deadly blast in Delhi. The university stressed it only maintains a professional relationship with the arrested individuals.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bhupinder Kaur Anand expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which resulted in 12 deaths, and assured that the institution is in solidarity with the affected families. The university condemned false allegations circulating online against its reputation.

The university reiterated its adherence to safety protocols and cooperation with authorities in the ongoing probe related to a purported terror module. It emphasized its longstanding commitment to provide quality education while upholding national unity and security.

