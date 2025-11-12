Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Toddler's Life in Bengal

A tragic incident in Murshidabad, West Bengal, led to the death of a three-year-old girl and injuries to six others following a cooking gas cylinder explosion. The event occurred in Rameswarpur, under Kandi Police Station's jurisdiction. Authorities are investigating, while the injured receive medical care at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a residence.

The tragic event took place at around 1.40 pm in Rameswarpur, under the jurisdiction of the Kandi Police Station. Six others sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The injured individuals are reportedly residents of the affected home, according to officers.

