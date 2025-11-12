Alleged Assailant Caught by Locals After Harassing Differently-Abled Woman
A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old differently-abled woman. The incident took place in an area under Adugodi police station. Locals apprehended the man after the harassment attempt and handed him over to the police. He faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man in a shocking incident that occurred on November 10, in an area within the jurisdiction of the Adugodi police station. Information from the police indicates that the accused, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, forcefully entered the residence and committed the act.
Upon returning home from an event, the woman's mother found her daughter visibly distressed, with the accused attempting to escape while hiding behind a door. Her alarm prompted a swift response from local residents, who managed to apprehend the suspect and subjected him to a physical reprimand before handing him over to the authorities.
A senior police official confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual harassment and house trespass. The accused remains in custody following the incident, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
