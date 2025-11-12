China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

China has expressed strong condemnation of the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad, which resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals. The attack, occurring near a police vehicle outside a court, also wounded 36 others.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun voiced China's grief over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He emphasized China's firm opposition to terrorism and pledged ongoing support for Pakistan in maintaining social stability and safety for its citizens.

Despite accusations by Pakistan against the Afghan Taliban interim government for harboring insurgent groups, China denies any such allegations and supports the improvement of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations for regional peace. Guo highlighted China's role in fostering constructive dialogue between the neighboring countries.

