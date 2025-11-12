Left Menu

Delhi HC to Rule on Modi's Degree Disclosure Appeals

The Delhi High Court seeks objections from Delhi University concerning appeals about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represents the university. The appeals challenge a decision denying the disclosure of Modi's degree, with further hearings scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
Delhi HC to Rule on Modi's Degree Disclosure Appeals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi University to submit its objections regarding appeals that contest an order on the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details. The request comes amid appeals filed against a single judge's decision that overturned a directive from the Central Information Commission (CIC) concerning the degree.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted three weeks for the university to respond. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi University, requested that the court not issue notices on the appeals at this juncture, while also noting a delay in the appeal filings.

The appeals themselves stem from a prior ruling which decided there is no implicit public interest in disclosing Modi's educational records, a point contested by Right to Information activist Neeraj and others. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 16, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled

 Global
2
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
3
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
4
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025