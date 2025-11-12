Delhi HC to Rule on Modi's Degree Disclosure Appeals

The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi University to submit its objections regarding appeals that contest an order on the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details. The request comes amid appeals filed against a single judge's decision that overturned a directive from the Central Information Commission (CIC) concerning the degree.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted three weeks for the university to respond. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi University, requested that the court not issue notices on the appeals at this juncture, while also noting a delay in the appeal filings.

The appeals themselves stem from a prior ruling which decided there is no implicit public interest in disclosing Modi's educational records, a point contested by Right to Information activist Neeraj and others. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 16, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)