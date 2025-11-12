Tribunal Takes Action to Preserve South Delhi's Forest Land

In a decisive move, the National Green Tribunal has mandated the Delhi government to protect and revitalize a section of encroached forest land in South Delhi's Bhatti village.

During a hearing with judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert Afroz Ahmad, it was revealed that the forest tract lacked proper fencing and signage, with inadequate tree cover and litter present.

The tribunal has called for the installation of appropriate barriers, signage to deter trespassers, and comprehensive plantation efforts. It also demands an action plan, budget, and timeline submissions from the authorities, alongside waste removal overseen by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.