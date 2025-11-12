Tribunal Takes Action to Preserve South Delhi's Forest Land
The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Delhi government to secure and rejuvenate encroached forest land in South Delhi by installing fencing, warning signs, and conducting plantation drives. The tribunal has also instructed the MCD to clear waste from the area and submit progress reports.
In a decisive move, the National Green Tribunal has mandated the Delhi government to protect and revitalize a section of encroached forest land in South Delhi's Bhatti village.
During a hearing with judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert Afroz Ahmad, it was revealed that the forest tract lacked proper fencing and signage, with inadequate tree cover and litter present.
The tribunal has called for the installation of appropriate barriers, signage to deter trespassers, and comprehensive plantation efforts. It also demands an action plan, budget, and timeline submissions from the authorities, alongside waste removal overseen by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
