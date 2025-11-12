Red Fort Explosion: Hunt for Justice Amidst Chaos

Two individuals who suffered severe injuries in Monday's Red Fort explosion in central Delhi are fighting for their lives in the ICU at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. A senior hospital official disclosed on Wednesday that 27 people sustained injuries in the blast, with two of the three ICU patients in critical condition. Additionally, three patients opted to Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA). The LNJP spokesperson confirmed that accommodation and meals are provided for the injured families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital on Wednesday, offering words of encouragement and vowing that those responsible will face justice.

According to Delhi Police, the explosion has resulted in 12 fatalities. Hospital sources have confirmed that nine bodies have been identified and released to their families. The incident follows the police's successful crackdown on a terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, among them three doctors. The subsequent blast occurred outside the Red Fort from a stationary car.

During the police raid, 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur were seized across multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Police have classified the incident as a bomb blast, prompting forensic experts to verify if recovered materials match the explosion's chemical signature. The forensic team has collected approximately 40 items from the site for analysis, comprising cartridges, live ammunition, and explosive residues. Preliminary investigations suggest ammonium nitrate could be involved, as authorities continue to unearth clues about the attack.