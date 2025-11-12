Left Menu

Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

In response to a shoe-throwing incident targeting Chief Justice B R Gavai, the Supreme Court seeks suggestions from the Attorney General and Bar authorities on guidelines to avert similar acts in the future. Despite the gravity, the court hesitated to pursue contempt proceedings against the accused advocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:20 IST
Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has appealed to the Attorney General and Bar authorities to propose measures to avert future incidents akin to the attempted shoe-throwing at Chief Justice B R Gavai. This follows the unwillingness of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the accused lawyer, Rakesh Kishore.

Justice Kant urged the Supreme Court Bar Association and others to provide preventive suggestions, underscoring the court's aim to create national guidelines. The court plans to consider these suggestions at a future date, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining decorum in judicial premises.

The court dismissed the idea of engaging in contempt proceedings, emphasizing that such actions would unnecessarily prolong the incident's prominence. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the Chief Justice chose to display leniency towards the disruptive but ultimately ineffective protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boost

Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boo...

 Global
2
Pakistan Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Amid Opposition Protests

Pakistan Passes Controversial Constitutional Amendment Amid Opposition Prote...

 Pakistan
3
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa

Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces Sou...

 India
4
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025