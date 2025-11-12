Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

The Supreme Court has appealed to the Attorney General and Bar authorities to propose measures to avert future incidents akin to the attempted shoe-throwing at Chief Justice B R Gavai. This follows the unwillingness of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the accused lawyer, Rakesh Kishore.

Justice Kant urged the Supreme Court Bar Association and others to provide preventive suggestions, underscoring the court's aim to create national guidelines. The court plans to consider these suggestions at a future date, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining decorum in judicial premises.

The court dismissed the idea of engaging in contempt proceedings, emphasizing that such actions would unnecessarily prolong the incident's prominence. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though the Chief Justice chose to display leniency towards the disruptive but ultimately ineffective protest.

