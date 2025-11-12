Left Menu

Court Denies Palestinian NGO's Appeal Over F-35 Exports to Israel

A Palestinian NGO, Al-Haq, was denied permission by the Court of Appeal to challenge Britain's decision to allow F-35 jet parts to be exported to Israel. Despite concerns over international humanitarian law, the court ruled the decision was a matter of national security priorities.

In a significant legal outcome, a Palestinian NGO's request to challenge the British government's decision regarding F-35 jet part exports to Israel has been denied. The Court of Appeal maintained that the export decision aligned with national security considerations, even amid potential breaches of international humanitarian law.

Al-Haq, a rights group from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, argued against Britain's exemption of F-35 components from export license suspensions. The group asserted these components could aid Israel's military, which has been criticized for its actions in Gaza. Britain's assessment acknowledged Israel's lack of compliance with international law but prioritized its defense agreements.

The decision follows a similar case in the Netherlands, where pro-Palestinian groups' efforts to halt weapons exports to Israel were also unsuccessful. This development underscores the ongoing contentious debate over arms exports and their implications on geopolitical relations.

