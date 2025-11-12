Enhancing Public Understanding: The CAG-ICSSR Colloquium Series Launches

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, along with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), has unveiled the 'CAG-ICSSR Colloquium Series'. This year-long national initiative seeks to foster understanding of audit findings and fiscal governance among the public.

Hosted on Tuesday, senior CAG and ICSSR figures, along with notable academics and policy experts, gathered to explore 'State Finances' and the 'Audit of the Health Sector'. This initiative aims to enrich the academic community's access to CAG's reports, fostering informed discourse and social science research.

The colloquium series will span 31 events across states and union territories, making audit insights locally relevant. In addition, a National Research Article Competition will engage the academic community, supporting research-based learning aligned with India's National Education Policy.

