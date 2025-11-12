Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Delhi Shop Stabbing

In a swift operation, three men were arrested following their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a security guard during a thwarted robbery at a shop in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.40 am on November 8, when the trio arrived by car and attempted to forcefully unlock a shop near Vishram Chowk. The confrontation turned violent when the on-duty security guard intervened, resulting in him being stabbed by the assailants before they fled.

Acting on the guard's statement, authorities quickly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Leveraging technical analysis and local intelligence, law enforcement identified and captured the suspects within three days. The accused, possessing extensive criminal records, were found with a knife and tools used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)