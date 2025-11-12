Left Menu

Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Delhi Shop Stabbing

Three men were apprehended for stabbing a security guard during a robbery attempt in Rohini, Delhi. The guard was attacked while trying to stop the suspects from breaking into a shop. Police used technical analysis and local intelligence to arrest the accused within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:10 IST
Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Delhi Shop Stabbing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, three men were arrested following their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a security guard during a thwarted robbery at a shop in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.40 am on November 8, when the trio arrived by car and attempted to forcefully unlock a shop near Vishram Chowk. The confrontation turned violent when the on-duty security guard intervened, resulting in him being stabbed by the assailants before they fled.

Acting on the guard's statement, authorities quickly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Leveraging technical analysis and local intelligence, law enforcement identified and captured the suspects within three days. The accused, possessing extensive criminal records, were found with a knife and tools used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

 India
2
India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

India Allocates Billions to Shield Exporters from U.S. Tariff Blow

 Global
3
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

 India
4
Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025