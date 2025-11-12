Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested: The Capture of Derajram Jat

In Rajasthan's Barmer district, police have apprehended Derajram alias Deraram Jat in connection with a year-long attempted murder case. He was accused of supplying an illegal firearm for the attack on November 24, 2024. A Rs 10,000 reward had been offered for his capture.

Police in Rajasthan's Barmer district have successfully arrested a fugitive connected to an attempted murder case that has remained unresolved for nearly a year, officials announced on Wednesday.

The accused, Derajram alias Deraram Jat, who had been evading authorities, was captured by a joint police team. He was a resident of Rawatsar and had a Rs 10,000 bounty on his head.

The Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh, detailed the incident that occurred on November 24, 2024, when assailants in an SUV collided with another vehicle and opened fire, injuring Karmendra Jat. Derajram was believed to have provided the main accused, Karnaram, with the illegal firearm used during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

