Mystery Red EcoSport Seized: Unraveling Links to Delhi Red Fort Blast
A red Ford EcoSport, tied to the Delhi Red Fort blast, has been seized in Faridabad. Investigation reveals the vehicle linked to the suspects of the incident. Faridabad police, alongside UP and Haryana authorities, continue to probe, aiming to unravel the larger conspiracy involving reconnaissance activities around the historic monument.
The mystery surrounding the Delhi Red Fort blast deepened as a red Ford EcoSport suspected of being linked to the case was tracked down and seized in Khandawali, Faridabad. This revelation comes amid intensified search efforts by Delhi Police, who previously issued an alert across collaborative jurisdictions.
As the investigation progresses, it was discovered that the red Ford EcoSport might be tied to additional suspects already associated with a Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion case. The vehicle's registration shows it is owned by Dr. Umar Un Nabi, believed to be using the car for reconnaissance missions related to the blast.
The police operations in Faridabad, led by ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, also extended to Al-Falah University. There, authorities questioned many individuals, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, thought to be central to a recently disrupted terror module. Searches and interrogations continue as police explore the potential plot targeting Red Fort on Republic Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
