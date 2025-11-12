Left Menu

Mystery Red EcoSport Seized: Unraveling Links to Delhi Red Fort Blast

A red Ford EcoSport, tied to the Delhi Red Fort blast, has been seized in Faridabad. Investigation reveals the vehicle linked to the suspects of the incident. Faridabad police, alongside UP and Haryana authorities, continue to probe, aiming to unravel the larger conspiracy involving reconnaissance activities around the historic monument.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:01 IST
Mystery Red EcoSport Seized: Unraveling Links to Delhi Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mystery surrounding the Delhi Red Fort blast deepened as a red Ford EcoSport suspected of being linked to the case was tracked down and seized in Khandawali, Faridabad. This revelation comes amid intensified search efforts by Delhi Police, who previously issued an alert across collaborative jurisdictions.

As the investigation progresses, it was discovered that the red Ford EcoSport might be tied to additional suspects already associated with a Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion case. The vehicle's registration shows it is owned by Dr. Umar Un Nabi, believed to be using the car for reconnaissance missions related to the blast.

The police operations in Faridabad, led by ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, also extended to Al-Falah University. There, authorities questioned many individuals, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, thought to be central to a recently disrupted terror module. Searches and interrogations continue as police explore the potential plot targeting Red Fort on Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

 India
2
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

 India
3
Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rates

Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rate...

 India
4
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025