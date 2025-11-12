Left Menu

India Opens Doors for Private Participation in Legal Metrology

India's Department of Consumer Affairs launches an online portal for private industries to apply as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs). This initiative, following amendments to the Legal Metrology Rules, marks a significant shift towards public-private partnership, facilitating private sector participation in verifying trade and commerce instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:20 IST
India Opens Doors for Private Participation in Legal Metrology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Consumer Affairs in India has initiated a digital platform that allows private industries, laboratories, and testing facilities to apply for recognition as Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs). This development indicates a progressive shift towards public-private collaboration in the country's legal metrology framework.

The announcement, made through a statement, informs that applications for this initiative can be submitted via https://doca.gov.in/gatc, with the deadline fixed at November 30, 2025. The scheme stems from recent amendments to the Legal Metrology Government Approved Test Centre Rules, 2013, introduced on October 23, 2025. For the first time, these amendments enable private sector involvement in verifying weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and commerce.

Recognized GATCs will be equipped with the authority to verify 18 types of instruments including water meters, medical devices, and industrial machinery. Prospective applicants must possess testing and calibration facilities linked to national standards and have technical staff with significant experience in legal metrology. Furthermore, an inspection by the Department and State Legal Metrology offices is mandatory before approval, which entails an annual fee structure for applicants as detailed in the recently introduced Fifth Schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

