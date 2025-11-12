Left Menu

Kiran Bedi Champions Civil Defence Movement for Counter-Terrorism

Former top police officer Kiran Bedi advocated for the initiation of a nationwide Civil Defence movement to bolster counter-terrorism at the grassroots. She emphasized women wardens' role alongside police to conduct house-to-house surveys, detect threats, and prevent potential terror activities, highlighting women's suitability for such tasks.

Kiran Bedi, a former top police officer, has called for the urgent implementation of a nationwide Civil Defence movement aimed at supporting police in counter-terrorism efforts at the community level.

Addressing members of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce Ladies Forum, Bedi made the plea following the Delhi blast that resulted in 12 fatalities. She described Civil Defence as a largely unused resource with the potential to enhance preventive security measures if utilized effectively.

Bedi suggested a framework where women Civil Defence wardens collaborate closely with local police, proposing a 'yellow alert' mode of operation. The focus would be on conducting door-to-door surveys to identify security threats, with women wardens playing a crucial role due to their enhanced access and acceptance within households. Bedi argued that this initiative could significantly support law enforcement by improving intelligence gathering and community participation.

