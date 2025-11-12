Delhi Car Blast: Unraveling a Terror Incident in the Nation’s Capital

On Wednesday, India's government announced it is treating the recent car explosion in Delhi as a 'terror incident' following a blast that claimed eight lives and injured over 20. The explosion outside the Red Fort marks the first major blast in Delhi since 2011 and is prompting an urgent investigation under anti-terrorism laws.

The investigation is exploring connections between the blast and recent arrests in Kashmir. Among those arrested were two doctors, suspected of being part of a 'white-collar terror ecosystem' linked to Pakistan-based militant groups. Authorities recovered arms and a substantial amount of bomb-making material during these arrests.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants in Kashmir, an allegation denied by Islamabad. In light of the Delhi explosion, an extensive crackdown in Kashmir has been initiated, with raids and detentions aimed at uncovering any further links to the terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)