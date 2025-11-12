IAEA's Alarming Concerns Over Iran's Enriched Uranium Post-War Strikes

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed grave concerns over Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles following a war in June in which Israel and the United States targeted nuclear sites. A confidential UN report underscores that the agency has lost "continuity of knowledge" regarding Iran's nuclear materials.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted the potential risk, stating the existing uranium stockpile could enable Iran to produce nuclear weapons, though no evidence confirms weaponization. Iran continues to assert the peaceful nature of its program, opposed by Western claims of historic military intentions.

With cooperation suspended post-conflict, Iran's legal obligation to produce a detailed report remains unmet, hampering the agency's verification efforts. As European powers reimpose sanctions, the IAEA remains in a stalemate, awaiting essential access and cooperation from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)