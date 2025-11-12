Clash on the Mall: Shopkeepers vs. Shimla Municipal Corporation
A confrontation erupted on Shimla's Mall Road as shopkeepers clashed with the Shimla Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive. The conflict turned violent, resulting in police intervention and legal action against one shopkeeper, with authorities seeking other participants.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted on Shimla's historic Mall Road on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive led by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC). The confrontation turned tense as shopkeepers clashed with the corporation team, officials reported.
Tensions escalated when shopkeepers, resisting the drive, resorted to using abusive language. The situation deteriorated further when physical altercations ensued, prompting swift police intervention. The chaotic scene was recorded and quickly spread across social media platforms.
In response to the unrest, one shopkeeper has been booked while authorities work to identify others involved. Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri emphasized that legal action will be strictly enforced. Despite repeated appeals for cooperation, the shopkeepers allegedly ignored the corporation's instructions, according to Attri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- municipal
- shopkeepers
- clash
- encroachment
- violence
- police
- legal
- action
- Mall Road
ALSO READ
Reckless Escort: Former Army Commander's Car Hit by Punjab Police Jeep
Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter
Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match
Cab Driver Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police
Delhi Police's Cyber Safety Initiative for Educators