Demand for Justice: Tragedy Strikes Sasan Village

In a call for justice, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, urged the government to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Sasan Village, Hamirpur district.

The tragedy unfolded when the 40-year-old was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a 14-year-old boy during a thwarted rape attempt, ultimately leading to her demise six days later. The victim's family, in their quest for justice, blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala National Highway.

With the accused now in a juvenile home, Thakur highlighted the family's plight, including a mentally challenged child, receiving support from local MLA Ashish Sharma who pledged financial assistance.

