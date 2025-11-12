Demand for Justice: Tragedy Strikes Sasan Village
The tragic murder of a woman in Sasan Village, Hamirpur, prompts Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to call for a rigorous investigation. The 40-year-old victim succumbed to injuries following an assault by a teenage boy. Her family protested by blocking a major highway seeking justice.
In a call for justice, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, urged the government to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Sasan Village, Hamirpur district.
The tragedy unfolded when the 40-year-old was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a 14-year-old boy during a thwarted rape attempt, ultimately leading to her demise six days later. The victim's family, in their quest for justice, blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala National Highway.
With the accused now in a juvenile home, Thakur highlighted the family's plight, including a mentally challenged child, receiving support from local MLA Ashish Sharma who pledged financial assistance.
