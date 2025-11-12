Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Tragedy Strikes Sasan Village

The tragic murder of a woman in Sasan Village, Hamirpur, prompts Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to call for a rigorous investigation. The 40-year-old victim succumbed to injuries following an assault by a teenage boy. Her family protested by blocking a major highway seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:45 IST
Demand for Justice: Tragedy Strikes Sasan Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for justice, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, urged the government to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Sasan Village, Hamirpur district.

The tragedy unfolded when the 40-year-old was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a 14-year-old boy during a thwarted rape attempt, ultimately leading to her demise six days later. The victim's family, in their quest for justice, blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala National Highway.

With the accused now in a juvenile home, Thakur highlighted the family's plight, including a mentally challenged child, receiving support from local MLA Ashish Sharma who pledged financial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
2
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global
3
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
4
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025