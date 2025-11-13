Left Menu

Historic Return: Lawmakers Push to Resolve Record Government Shutdown

After an eight-week hiatus, House lawmakers returned to Washington, D.C., in a bid to end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. A newly proposed bill aims to address the legislative impasse, with negotiations focusing on healthcare tax credits essential to its passage. The bill's success remains uncertain.

Updated: 13-11-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:58 IST
House lawmakers returned to the nation's capital Wednesday, marking an effort to end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The proposed legislation, previously passed by the Senate, is poised to reopen the government, albeit amid skepticism concerning its healthcare provisions.

The shutdown, which has already spanned 43 days, has caused significant disruption. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and other GOP leaders are optimistic about a resolution, though the absence of extended Affordable Care Act tax credits leads many Democrats to oppose the bill. On the steps of the Capitol, Democratic leaders denounced the bill's omission of these critical components.

The proposed compromise includes funding for three annual spending bills, extends government funding through January, and offers some security enhancements. However, healthcare debates remain unresolved, with future discussions slated as stakes continue to rise. Republican and Democratic lawmakers are poised for further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

