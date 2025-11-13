Market Tragedy: Truck Ploughs Through South Korean Market
A light truck crashed into a market in Bucheon, South Korea, killing two and injuring 18, after accelerating through a passageway lined with stalls. The driver, who blamed a surge in acceleration, was not intoxicated and is under investigation. The vehicle is being examined to determine the cause.
A light truck drove into chaos on Thursday when it crashed through a market in Bucheon, South Korea, tragically killing two individuals and injuring 18 more. Witness reports and CCTV footage captured the harrowing 150-meter route the vehicle took through the line of outdoor stalls.
According to emergency officials, the dreadful event unfolded just 20 kilometers west of Seoul. Initially, the truck appeared to reverse before rapidly accelerating. The driver, now in police custody, attributed the incident to a sudden unexpected surge of acceleration.
No alcohol was detected in the driver's system, and authorities have taken control of the vehicle as part of the investigation. Yonhap News Agency reported the arrest of the driver, who is in his 60s, while officials continue examining the tragedy's causes.
