Awaiting Justice: International Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict on Sheikh Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh is poised to make a significant ruling against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17 after her trial in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity. The tribunal, now under tight security, will decide the fate of Hasina and other former officials.

The charges against Hasina and her colleagues include murder, attempted murder, and inhumane acts, all stemming from the crackdown during the July Uprising last year. The situation in Dhaka remains tense, with heightened security measures and a called 'lockdown' by Awami League raising public concern.

As tension escalates, Hasina has openly criticized the tribunal as politically motivated, challenging the impartiality of the process. International attention has been drawn to the case, with appeals submitted to the United Nations accusing the interim government of political repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)