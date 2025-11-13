Awaiting Justice: International Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict on Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver a verdict on November 17 against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others for alleged crimes against humanity. The case, which includes charges of murder and torture, has sparked tensions and legal contentions, leading to heightened security in Dhaka.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh is poised to make a significant ruling against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17 after her trial in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity. The tribunal, now under tight security, will decide the fate of Hasina and other former officials.
The charges against Hasina and her colleagues include murder, attempted murder, and inhumane acts, all stemming from the crackdown during the July Uprising last year. The situation in Dhaka remains tense, with heightened security measures and a called 'lockdown' by Awami League raising public concern.
As tension escalates, Hasina has openly criticized the tribunal as politically motivated, challenging the impartiality of the process. International attention has been drawn to the case, with appeals submitted to the United Nations accusing the interim government of political repression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drug Trafficking: A Looming Threat to National Security
Balochistan's Connectivity Cut Amid Security Concerns
EIB and ZICB Sign €30M Deal to Boost Zambia’s Agri-SME Growth and Food Security
Rep. Chip Roy Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Freeze Amidst Security Concerns
Guardians at the Gates: INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 Set to Revolutionize Perimeter Security